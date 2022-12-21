DALLAS (KDAF) — Iconic Dallas breakfast spot Breakfast Brothers is giving back to the surrounding Oak Cliff communities holiday season.

Restaurant officials will be hosting their annual Christmas Toy Drive this week on Dec. 22 at the Shops of Redbird at the Breakfast Brothers Camp Wisdom location.

“At Breakfast Brothers, we are committed to making a positive impact in our community,” Rickey Booker, Owner of Breakfast Brothers, said in a news release. “We understand that not everyone has the resources to have a great Christmas, and that’s why we are so excited to host this annual toy drive, sponsored by Pepsi. We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to experience the joy of the holiday season, regardless of their circumstances.”

Families are invited to attend the free event where they can enjoy a magical Christmas experience, with lights, live entertainment, pictures with Santa, and a bike and toy giveaway.

Officials say they are wanting to help 100 families in need this season by collecting new, unwrapped toys from children in need.