Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +8.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
You may also like: Cities in Texas with the most living in poverty
Stacker
#30. McKesson Corp. (MCK)
– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$1.23)
– Market cap: $52.8 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Health Care Distributors
Stacker
#29. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)
– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.18)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Steel
Stacker
#28. ConocoPhillips (COP)
– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.42)
– Market cap: $137.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#27. KBR (KBR)
– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.28)
– Market cap: $7.0 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Research & Consulting Services
Stacker
#26. Matador Resources Co. (MTDR)
– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.35)
– Market cap: $6.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
You may also like: Countries Texas imports the most goods from
Stacker
#25. Vistra Corp. (VST)
– Last week price change: +0.9% (+$0.21)
– Market cap: $9.6 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra
Stacker
#24. Oasis Petroleum (CHRD)
– Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.34)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#23. Coterra Energy (CTRA)
– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.26)
– Market cap: $19.5 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#22. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)
– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.16)
– Market cap: $431.2 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Stacker
#21. Kinder Morgan (KMI)
– Last week price change: +1.4% (+$0.24)
– Market cap: $39.8 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
You may also like: States where people in Texas are getting new jobs
Stacker
#20. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)
– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$1.48)
– Market cap: $15.9 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
Stacker
#19. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD)
– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$4.92)
– Market cap: $53.0 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#18. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)
– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$0.68)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: The Woodlands
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Stacker
#17. Phillips 66 (PSX)
– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$2.64)
– Market cap: $47.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
Stacker
#16. Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR)
– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.22)
– Market cap: $6.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Texas
Stacker
#15. NOV (NOV)
– Last week price change: +3.1% (+$0.59)
– Market cap: $7.8 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Stacker
#14. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$2.18)
– Market cap: $9.9 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Building Products
Stacker
#13. EOG Resources (EOG)
– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$4.10)
– Market cap: $73.9 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#12. Diamondback Energy (FANG)
– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$4.72)
– Market cap: $23.6 billion
– Headquarters: Midland
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#11. Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)
– Last week price change: +4.1% (+$4.72)
– Market cap: $46.0 billion
– Headquarters: San Antonio
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Texas
Stacker
#10. HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)
– Last week price change: +4.2% (+$2.04)
– Market cap: $10.2 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
Stacker
#9. Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)
– Last week price change: +4.4% (+$1.16)
– Market cap: $17.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#8. APA Corp. (APA)
– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$1.93)
– Market cap: $14.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#7. Baker Hughes Co. Class A (BKR)
– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$1.26)
– Market cap: $28.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Stacker
#6. DR Horton (DHI)
– Last week price change: +4.7% (+$4.04)
– Market cap: $30.8 billion
– Headquarters: Arlington
– Sector: Homebuilding
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas
Stacker
#5. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)
– Last week price change: +5.1% (+$2.41)
– Market cap: $70.0 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Stacker
#4. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)
– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$1.33)
– Market cap: $6.4 billion
– Headquarters: Fort Worth
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#3. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)
– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$0.32)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Spring
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#2. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)
– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$136.91)
– Market cap: $19.4 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Stacker
#1. Halliburton Co. (HAL)
– Last week price change: +8.6% (+$2.84)
– Market cap: $32.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Texas