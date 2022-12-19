Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +8.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. McKesson Corp. (MCK)

– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$1.23)

– Market cap: $52.8 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Health Care Distributors

#29. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)

– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.18)

– Market cap: $5.7 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Steel

#28. ConocoPhillips (COP)

– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.42)

– Market cap: $137.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#27. KBR (KBR)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.28)

– Market cap: $7.0 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#26. Matador Resources Co. (MTDR)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.35)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#25. Vistra Corp. (VST)

– Last week price change: +0.9% (+$0.21)

– Market cap: $9.6 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra

#24. Oasis Petroleum (CHRD)

– Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.34)

– Market cap: $5.5 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#23. Coterra Energy (CTRA)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.26)

– Market cap: $19.5 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#22. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.16)

– Market cap: $431.2 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

#21. Kinder Morgan (KMI)

– Last week price change: +1.4% (+$0.24)

– Market cap: $39.8 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#20. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$1.48)

– Market cap: $15.9 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#19. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$4.92)

– Market cap: $53.0 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#18. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)

– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$0.68)

– Market cap: $5.5 billion

– Headquarters: The Woodlands

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#17. Phillips 66 (PSX)

– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$2.64)

– Market cap: $47.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#16. Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR)

– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.22)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#15. NOV (NOV)

– Last week price change: +3.1% (+$0.59)

– Market cap: $7.8 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#14. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$2.18)

– Market cap: $9.9 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Building Products

#13. EOG Resources (EOG)

– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$4.10)

– Market cap: $73.9 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#12. Diamondback Energy (FANG)

– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$4.72)

– Market cap: $23.6 billion

– Headquarters: Midland

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#11. Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

– Last week price change: +4.1% (+$4.72)

– Market cap: $46.0 billion

– Headquarters: San Antonio

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#10. HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)

– Last week price change: +4.2% (+$2.04)

– Market cap: $10.2 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#9. Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)

– Last week price change: +4.4% (+$1.16)

– Market cap: $17.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#8. APA Corp. (APA)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$1.93)

– Market cap: $14.1 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#7. Baker Hughes Co. Class A (BKR)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$1.26)

– Market cap: $28.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#6. DR Horton (DHI)

– Last week price change: +4.7% (+$4.04)

– Market cap: $30.8 billion

– Headquarters: Arlington

– Sector: Homebuilding

#5. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

– Last week price change: +5.1% (+$2.41)

– Market cap: $70.0 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#4. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$1.33)

– Market cap: $6.4 billion

– Headquarters: Fort Worth

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#3. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)

– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$0.32)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: Spring

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#2. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)

– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$136.91)

– Market cap: $19.4 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#1. Halliburton Co. (HAL)

– Last week price change: +8.6% (+$2.84)

– Market cap: $32.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

