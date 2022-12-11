DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not too early to make those summer vacay trips and maybe you’re thinking of flying internationally this upcoming year.

Luckily for you, American Airlines has announced that it has added three new international flights straight from DFW.

American will resume service from DFW to Tokyo Haneda (HND) – which was last operated in the summer of 2020.

American will operate additional frequencies from DFW to Paris (CDG) and Rome (FCO), flying twice daily starting in April.

The airline is upgauging daily service between DFW and Anchorage (ANC) to a Boeing 787, connecting more customers with the great outdoors.

The airline will also add more international routes back to its network that were cut off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and aircraft delivery delays. Those being:

Charlotte (CLT) to Paris

CLT to Frankfurt

DFW to Santiago

DFW to Tokyo Haneda

Los Angeles to Tokyo Haneda

Los Angeles to Sydney

Seattle to London

Learn more here.