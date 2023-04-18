ALDI—You can find a wide range of items at affordable prices at ALDI.

ALDI allows you to create culinary masterpieces whether you’re hosting brunch or serving a crowd for dinner.

CW33 invited Sarah Tracey, Sommelier, and founder of the Lush Life to show how you can get ready for springtime gatherings with ALDI shopping.

Tracey mentions checking out the incredible selection of award-winning wines and specialty beers available at ALDI, whether you serving mimosas at brunch or wine at dinner.

Prepare your pantry for spring by visiting your closest ALDI location. There are 126 in Texas and 10 in Dallas.