DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s almost impossible to go anywhere in Texas without finding some good barbecue, and Dallas is no exception.

Hutchins BBQ is well known throughout Dallas for its high-quality smoked meats and BBQ. They are most famously known for their “Texas Twinkie” which is a bacon-wrapped jalapeño stuffed with brisket and cream cheese.

“Our mission has always been about serving the highest quality smoked meats and sides while providing excellent customer service. To ensure this we have built a culture where shortcuts are not allowed and customers come first,” the restaurant said.

Father and former owner, Roy Hutchins passed the barbecue company down to his two sons, Tim and Trey Hutchins. Both sons said they pride themselves on never sacrificing quality, regardless of how busy they are.

Hutchins has two locations you can visit around DFW, one in McKinney and another in Frisco.