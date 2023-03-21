DALLAS (KDAF) — You won’t even take your phone out at this restaurant in Lower Greenville. It has no TVs, handmade tables, plants on the wall and so many other unique features, it’s a foodie’s escape settled in Dallas.

Rye is a restaurant and cocktail bar that serves creative seasonal small plates and cocktails.

After working in Paris, the CEO and Creative Director Tanner Agar shared the restaurant’s famous French toast recipe which he created. Inside DFW got a chance to get that recipe in full effect.

Agar said, “In 2018, Rye opened its doors in the small Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, as a super-seasonal, creative American small plates restaurant.”

If you want to see the recipe for french toast make sure to look below or watch the step-by-step process in the video above.

Agar’s French Toast Recipe:

French Toast

1 loaf Brioche or Challah bread sliced in 1 inch slices and dried overnight

1 quart of custard base

Garnishes

Soak bread in custard base until hydrated

Grill on a flat top grill

Garnish with whip cream and chosen toppings

Plain Custard Base Recipe

Makes about 3 quarts

Tip: Use the freshest eggs available for the best results. If possible, refrigerate the base for a full 24 hours— the longer, the better. We like to chill our bases in plastic or stainless-steel pitchers with airtight lids for easy pouring into the ice cream maker after chilling.

Ingredients:

1-quart whole milk

1-quart heavy cream

2 cups granulated sugar

12 large egg yolks (Save whites for other uses)

Instructions:

In a 4-quart saucepan, combine milk, cream, and half of the sugar. Set over high heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk yolks and remaining sugar until smooth, heavy, and pale yellow, about 30 seconds. When the cream mixture just comes to a boil, whisk, remove from heat, and, in a slow stream, pour half of the cream mixture over the yolk and sugar mixture, whisking constantly until blended. Return pan to stovetop over low heat. Whisking constantly, stream the yolk-cream mixture back into the pan. With a wooden spoon, continue stirring until the mixture registers 165 to 180 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 2 minutes. Do not heat above 180 degrees or eggs in the base will scramble. The mixture should be slightly thickened and coat the back of a spoon, with steam rising but not boiling. (If you blow on the back of the spoon and the mixture ripples, you’ve got the right consistency.) Pour the base into a clean airtight container and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours before using. Use base within 3 to 5 days.