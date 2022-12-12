DALLAS (KDAF) — New Year’s Eve is less than a month away and if you still haven’t found plans for the night, why not travel?

There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.

In fact, a new report from WalletHub has named three Texas cities the Best Cities in the Nation for New Year’s. WalletHub officials compared 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. across more than 20 different metrics, ranking them from best to worst cities in the nation for New Year’s.

Three Texas cities made the top 20 list, those being Austin (12th), San Antonio (13th), and El Paso (19th).

Even though North Texas wasn’t in the top 20, it did rank higher than most other cities in the list. Dallas was named the 25th best city in the nation, out of 100. Fort Worth, however, ranked in the bottom half, earning the 57th spot.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked:

Houston (26th)

Plano (51st)

Arlington (58th)

Corpus Christi (68th)

Lubbock (80th)

Laredo (86th)

Irving (89th)

Garland (97th)

For the full report, visit WalletHub.