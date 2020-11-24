Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

(NEXSTAR) – One website is looking for a lucky movie lover to watch holiday classics this year – all while getting paid.

In what may be the ideal pandemic job, the “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” can make $2,500 from the safety and isolation of a living room couch, according to Reviews.org. Not only that, the company will throw in a year’s worth of streaming to seven different services.

The fortunate candidate will be given the following challenge – to choose and watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. “We might even let you county ‘Die Hard,'” the posting jokes, referencing the debate over the film’s bonafides as a Christmas movie.

Some of the website’s movie suggestions include “Home Alone,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Rise of the Guardians” and “The Polar Express.”

So who should apply? Reviews.org is looking for someone not afraid to throw on a holiday movie at anytime of year, someone who wants to “start celebrating Christmas on November 1 (or, let’s be real, probably before that)?”

You have to be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S., have a device compatible for streaming and fill out a post movie survey.

You can apply through Dec. 4; the lucky winner will be chosen on Dec. 7. See more from the Reviews.org job post.

Reviews.org describes itself as “a team of experts” who provide reviews on connected home services and products, such as home security, internet service and phone plans.