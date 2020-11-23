Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
📺 Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Sports
Change Makers
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Video Game News
Top Stories
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Top Stories
Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss
5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy
Video
Mavs destroy Clippers 124-73 to earn 1st win of season
‘It’s so simple,’ Tennessee mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
Video
📺 Video
🏈 HS Football
Remarkable Women
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays
Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?
Elf on … the roof? Ohio principal dresses up, sits on lofty ‘shelf’ to surprise students
Video
How to keep your cut Christmas tree fresh this holiday season
INTERACTIVE: When is the last day to ship a package in time for Christmas?
Video
Final 4: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
Down to 8: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made
Tech company launches free virtual pictures with Santa
Is it too late to mail my Christmas gift? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind
It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch hands out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys in Hawaii
As you look for this season’s hottest toys, beware of scams
Walmart to light up Dallas sky with holiday drone light show
Video
The Butterball helpline is getting tons of questions from new cooks. Here’s what they are asking
Video
Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?
Don't Miss
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
Video
“No matter what planet you’re from” this monolith is illegal in Utah
Video
Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
Dallas Cowboys strength, conditioning coach Markus Paul dies
Video