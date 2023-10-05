The video above is from a previous segment covering Hispanic Heritage Month.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This beautiful store sells traditional Latin clothing, handcrafted jewelry and textiles making a name for itself in the DFW area.

From beautiful Huipils (loose-fitting, cap-sleeve tunics) to beautiful vibrant bright dresses that are size-inclusive, Folklore and Tradition has a little bit of something for every size.

The small Latina-owned business is a pillar of the community providing a place that caters to representation and preserving Mexican culture.

Support small Latin-owned businesses like Folklore and Tradition by checking out their website and Instagram.