DALLAS (KDAF) — College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) is a nationally accredited institution, that specializes in providing training in the healthcare field and has been a key player for 35 years.

Dr. Joanitt Montano, Provost and VP Academic Officer of CHCP, emphasizes the institution’s dedication to catering to individuals with busy schedules, including working moms and first-generation college students. With nine campuses across Texas and a robust online division, CHCP serves over 6,000 students, with more than 50 percent of its student population being Latino.

“We have really short programs all the way from it could be like six months to nine months all the way to associate and bachelor’s degrees. And a lot of those certificate programs, you know, can be stacked and we call them stackable programs into an associate or a bachelor, depending on what the student really wants in terms of their future,” she said.

CHCP’s expansion in Dallas introduces programs in surgical technology and pharmacy technician, catering to the evolving demands of the healthcare sector. CHCP’s commitment to accessible, flexible, and specialized healthcare education shines through, and those interested in learning more can visit CHCP.edu for additional information.