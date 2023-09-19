This month we honor our brothers and sisters for their contributions, traditions and stories from the Hispanic community.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This month we honor our brothers and sisters for their contributions, traditions and stories from the Hispanic community. Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ll explore the tapestry of culture, from its history, media and the sense of community.

In this segment, we asked fellow co-workers to share their thoughts on What Hispanic Heritage Month means to them.

“I strive every day to honor my heritage,” Danay Carranza Chambers said when talking about what inspired her growing up as a Mexican-American woman.

Chambers says that she celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by acknowledging her ancestry and parents who paved the way for her generation for better opportunities. Listen to her thoughts and others on the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Follow our Instagram page and Facebook for more digital stories and segments like these.