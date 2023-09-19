Four Corners Brewing Co. is a dynamic craft brewery located in Oak Cliff that has recently reclaimed its independence from the U.S. conglomerate Constellation Brands.

Four Corners is the quintessential destination for embracing Hispanic Heritage Month in North Texas.

Its vibrant taproom serves as a hub where diversity, innovation and culture converge. The craft brewery hosts weekly game nights, such as Lotería Live, and monthly markets, which showcase talented Hispanic vendors from across Dallas.

All while proudly serving award-winning craft beer that features Lotería-inspired branding, offering fan favorites like Local Buzz, El Grito Lager and El Chingón IPA, to name a few.

