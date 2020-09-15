National Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday

Tuesday marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

KTLA kicked off the observance by hosting a digital livestream show, embedded above, featuring stories produced by Nexstar journalists from around the country and a conversation with film and television icon and activist, Edward James Olmos.

KTLA’s Lynette Romero and Robert Puente covered local stories from journalists in Los Angeles, San Diego, Albuquerque, Denver, Oklahoma City, Cleveland and more. They shared how Hispanic Americans are enriching their communities and society, while holding strong to their cultural identity.

“The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402,” according to the Library of Congress.