‘Think with your heart, not your head’: Dr. Marco Navarro on helping kids and families in the U.S. and Mexico that can’t afford dental care

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Orthodontist Dr. Marco Navarro’s career and life had taken him across the continent. Originally from Mexico, where he grew up and went to school, Navarro has lived and worked in New York, Michigan, and here in Dallas. He has dental licenses in both Mexico and the U.S. with practices that span both countries.

All of this, however, hasn’t removed Dr. Navarro from his mission to give back to the communities he lives and works in. He frequently provides dental care to low-income families, especially to children born with a cleft lip and palate. In the U.S. this work is significant as he is one of the few doctors that helps patients get that care through the Medicaid program.

The ironic thing, he says, is that other doctors will travel to other countries to perform such procedures, but don’t offer it in the U.S. to people who can’t afford it.

All of his work comes down to the mindset he approaches life with.

“I tell people all the time ‘stop thinking with your head, start thinking more with your heart'” he says, “when you start thinking things too much, you end up in places you don’t want to be.”

Dr. Navarro currently calls Las Colinas home and has several office locations across North Texas and Houston.