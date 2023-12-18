The late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s casket arrived at the Supreme Court on Monday, kicking off two days of remembrance events in the nation’s capital.

O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, will lie in repose throughout the day following a private ceremony.

Eight Supreme Court Police officers carried O’Connor’s casket up the stairway and into the building. Dozens of what appeared to be O’Connor’s former clerks lined the pathway.

O’Connor’s funeral service will be Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral. President Biden is expected to deliver remarks, according to his White House schedule.

Nominated by former President Reagan in 1981, O’Connor emerged as a key swing vote on the court, guiding some of the court’s biggest cases on issues like abortion and affirmative action.

She retired from the court in 2006 to spend more time with her husband, who had Alzheimer’s disease. On Dec. 1, ​​O’Connor died from what the court described as complications from what was “probably Alzheimer’s” at the age of 93.

O’Connor’s casket was brought up to the Great Hall, a large column-lined corridor that leads to the courtroom.

Inside, her casket was placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which was first used for the former president and has since been used for many lying in state remembrances. The catafalque is on loan from Congress, the court said.

The Supreme Court first held a private ceremony. All nine sitting justices and former Justice Anthony Kennedy attended.

Also present were Jane Roberts, the wife of Chief Justice John Roberts; Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas; and Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“She was devoted to making a better world, and that’s what she did,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said at the ceremony.

Later in the morning, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff made a brief visit to the court to pay their respects.

After lingering at the casket for a moment, the couple stopped at a portrait of O’Connor on display, made in 1999 by artist Danni Dawson.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and until 8 p.m., members of the public can pay their respects.

Updated at 11:22 a.m.