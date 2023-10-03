Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) informed members of his conference Tuesday night that he will not run for Speaker again after the House voted to oust him from the post hours earlier, multiple lawmakers confirmed to The Hill.
DEVELOPING.
DEVELOPING.
