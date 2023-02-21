Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal candidate, is projected to advance to the April 4 general election in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race after she became the top vote-getter on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Protasiewicz was one of two liberal candidates vying for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which was left open after conservative Justice Patience Roggensack announced she would not be seeking another term. Protasiewicz will be going head to head against a conservative candidate — wither Jennifer Dorow or Daniel Kelly — for the open seat in April.

The state Supreme Court race has drawn national attention given that Roggensack’s retirement leaves an even 3-3 partisan split on the court, meaning that whoever wins the open seat will tilt its ideological makeup. Among some of the issues that the new state Supreme Court could weigh in on could include abortion rights, redistricting and even possible future election result disputes.