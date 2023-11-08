Former President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has taken the witness stand in Manhattan on Wednesday as the state’s final witness in the New York civil fraud trial targeting the family’s famed business.

Her testimony comes after a chaotic Monday where the former president’s own defense of his financial dealings as head of the Trump Organization devolved into a makeshift stump speech from the stand in which he decried the case as politically motivated.

Follow for updates below from The Hill’s Ella Lee live from the courtroom.