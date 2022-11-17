House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) walks through Statuary Hall as he returns to his office from a vote on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday that he will remain in Congress next year but won’t seek a leadership position, joining Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had announced the same decision moments before.

The surprise development clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the current chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, to jump several rungs up the leadership ladder to replace Pelosi in the next Congress, when Republicans will take control of the lower chamber.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Hoyer said he’s proud of his work in leadership, but “now is the time for a new generation of leaders.” He quickly endorsed Jeffries, who currently faces no other challenger.

Developing.