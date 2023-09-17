Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Bob Good (R-Va.) arrives to the Capitol for a series of procedural votes on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) reflected on the controversy after she was kicked out of a Denver theater on Sunday, saying the incident has been “humbling.”

Boebert was kicked out of a theater during a production of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping and causing a disturbance. Her office initially denied the vaping claims, but video from the incident appears to prove them.

The controversial congresswoman garnered widespread criticism for her behavior, mostly online.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert said in a Facebook post Friday. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

The footage also shows Boebert arguing with security and flipping them off as she was escorted out.

A separate video emerged late Friday that also showed the congresswoman touching her date suggestively in the theater.

She attributed part of her behavior to a recent divorce and other personal challenges.

“I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry,” she said.

“I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud,” she added.