Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began.

Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, donned with an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out on the South Lawn entrance.

The Ukrainian president, who was wearing his signature green long-sleeve shirt, shook hands with the Bidens, and the three stood for a photograph for a few seconds in front of the South Lawn entrance. They then turned and entered the White House, where Biden put his arm on Zelensky’s shoulder.

The White House notified reporters that Zelensky landed in the U.S. around 1 p.m.

Biden and Zelensky will participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, which will be followed by a joint press conference later in the afternoon.

DEVELOPING