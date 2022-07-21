High School Football Showdown 2022

Schedule

DateGameWhere to Watch
8/25Rockwall Heath v. Denton GuyerCW33-TV and CW33.com
9/1Azle v. GrapevineCW33-TV and CW33.com
9/8Aledo v. Justin Northwest CW33-TV and CW33.com
9/15Arlington Seguin v. Mansfield Summit CW33-TV and CW33.com
9/22Southlake Carroll v. Haltom CW33-TV and CW33.com
9/29Fort Worth Dunbar v. Western Hills CW33-TV and CW33.com
10/6Garland Naaman Forest v. Garland CW33-TV and CW33.com
10/13Prosper v. McKinney Boyd CW33-TV and CW33.com
10/20Lake Highlands v. Richardson Pearce CW33-TV and CW33.com
10/27 District 6-5A II Zone Seeding Game CW33-TV and CW33.com
11/3TBA CW33-TV and CW33.com

