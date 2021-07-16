High School Football Showdown 2021

The biggest matchups in North Texas will be broadcast each week to Dallas-Fort Worth, featuring this season’s toughest teams and most highly ranked players.

Schedule

Date Game
8/26Hebron at Denton Guyer
9/2Aledo at Lone Star
9/9Denton Braswell at Sachse
9/16McKinney Boyd at Byron Nelson
9/23Euless Trinity at LD Bell
9/30FM Marcus at Plano
10/7The Colony at Denton Ryan
10/14Wylie at Naaman Forest
10/21 SL Carroll at NW Eaton
10/28Carrolton Creekview at FW Northside
11/4TBD

Don't Miss