High School Football Showdown 2021

The biggest matchups in North Texas will be broadcast each week to Dallas-Fort Worth, featuring this season’s toughest teams and most highly ranked players.
Schedule
|Date
|Game
|8/26
|Hebron at Denton Guyer
|9/2
|Aledo at Lone Star
|9/9
|Denton Braswell at Sachse
|9/16
|McKinney Boyd at Byron Nelson
|9/23
|Euless Trinity at LD Bell
|9/30
|FM Marcus at Plano
|10/7
|The Colony at Denton Ryan
|10/14
|Wylie at Naaman Forest
|10/21
|SL Carroll at NW Eaton
|10/28
|Carrolton Creekview at FW Northside
|11/4
|TBD