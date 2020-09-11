High School Football Down

The biggest matchups in North Texas will be broadcast each week to Dallas-Fort Worth, featuring this season’s toughest teams and most highly ranked players.

Schedule

Date/TimeGameWhere to watch
9/25 7:00pmJesuit vs. FM MarcusStreaming Only – CW33.com
Rebroadcast 9/26 @ 7:00pm on CW33-TV
10/2 7:30pmLone Star vs. AledoCW33.com and CW33-TV
10/9 7:30pmAllen vs. Cedar HillCW33.com and CW33-TV
10/16 7:00pmArlington Lamar vs. ProsperCW33.com and CW33-TV
10/23 7:30pmRockwall vs. Rockwall-HeathCW33.com and CW33-TV
10/30 7:00pmBurleson Centennial vs. BirdvilleCW33.com and CW33-TV
11/06 7:00pmHebron vs. PlanoCW33.com and CW33-TV
11/13 4A Div. I Bi-District PlayoffCW33.com and CW33-TV
11/20 7:00pmFrisco vs. LovejoyCW33.com and CW33-TV
11/27 2:00pmMcKinney Boyd vs. McKinneyCW33.com and CW33-TV

