High School Football Down

The biggest matchups in North Texas will be broadcast each week to Dallas-Fort Worth, featuring this season’s toughest teams and most highly ranked players.
Schedule
|Date/Time
|Game
|Where to watch
|9/25 7:00pm
|Jesuit vs. FM Marcus
|Streaming Only – CW33.com
Rebroadcast 9/26 @ 7:00pm on CW33-TV
|10/2 7:30pm
|Lone Star vs. Aledo
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|10/9 7:30pm
|Allen vs. Cedar Hill
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|10/16 7:00pm
|Arlington Lamar vs. Prosper
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|10/23 7:30pm
|Rockwall vs. Rockwall-Heath
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|10/30 7:00pm
|Burleson Centennial vs. Birdville
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|11/06 7:00pm
|Hebron vs. Plano
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|11/13
|4A Div. I Bi-District Playoff
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|11/20 7:00pm
|Frisco vs. Lovejoy
|CW33.com and CW33-TV
|11/27 2:00pm
|McKinney Boyd vs. McKinney
|CW33.com and CW33-TV