Dallas high school students reflect on the African American vote in the U.S.

NaKya Carter & Dominique Harris. Photo: The Cochran Firm

The Cochran Law Firm recently held its 2nd annual Black History High School Essay Competition. On the heels of an election year, students were asked to share the importance, history, and significance of the African American vote in the United States.

Students were also asked how they could encourage their peers to vote now or when they become of legal age.

Essays poured in from all over the Dallas County filled with passion and perseverance to uphold the importance of Black History and voting. Among the essays reviewed two finalists, Nakya Carter and Dominique Harris, were selected to share their perspective in a roundtable discussion on February 21st.

After deliberating each finalist’s presentation, The Cochran Law Firm’s (Texas Partner), Larry Taylor, Jr. Nicole Taylor and awarded Dominique Harris, the First-Place recipient of $500 and Nakya Carter, the Second-Place recipient of $250.

“This is our second year hosting this competition” says Attorney Larry Taylor, Jr., and each year, I’m blown away by the resilience of today’s youth to make this world a better place.”

Dominique Harris Photo: The Cochran Firm

