The Samaritan Inn | CW33 Good

The Samaritan Inn is the largest transitional shelter program in Collin County and serves men, women and families from all of North Texas and from any background or walk of life. For the past 36 years, we have made it our mission to help willing people gain dignity and independence. We fulfill our mission by providing the tools and resources necessary to help individuals: improve self-sufficiency across multiple domains that affect housing retention, gain the skills necessary for stable, gainful employment, and attain knowledge and habits that increase financial capability.

Who they help: Homeless, Families

How you can help: Volunteer, Donate