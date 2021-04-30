Families to Freedom | CW33 Good

There are more than 30 safehouses for victims across North Texas, yet few provide transportation for victims to arrive to their door. Available domestic violence shelter may be several cities away, in another county, or even more than an hour’s drive away. Without a means to get there, victims may not be able to leave their abuser.

Families to Freedom solves the transportation problem that is often a barrier to freedom from abuse. We are a solution for victims who need to arrive to safety after domestic violence, and for new survivors in shelters who need to reunite with family far away for long-term support and security.

Who they help: Victims of domestic abuse

