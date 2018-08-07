CW33 Good highlights select local charities in Dallas / Fort Worth with a track record of putting a majority of their annual revenues directly toward the cause vs. other expenses.

Dallas Hope Charities fulfills the outreach mission and the call for being aware of caring for those in need.

Valor’s purpose is to ensure every American military member is taken through a proper decompression process in order to seamlessly reintegrate with society.

We envision a future where ovarian cancer is considered a chronic disease with lifesaving treatments. Our mission is to increase the survival rate of women battling ovarian cancer and to provide hope for a cure.

A place where homeless men, women and children can receive help and hope during their time of need.

We meet the critical needs of homeless and at-risk children across North Texas by providing necessities including diapers, clothing, school supplies, toys and programs to enhance their lives.

A nonprofit organization that provides hope and healing to youth, frequently in custody of the state as they move from dependent, often abusive, neglected relationships into independent, self-sufficient lifestyles.

The Celebrating Life Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to making cancer powerless by educating and empowering the African American community, women of color and the medically under-serviced about breast cancer.

Our mission is to build long-term relationships with the homeless and provide the guidance necessary to help them develop sustainable lifestyles with accountability and integrity.

Our mission is to give youth in the juvenile justice system critical job, social, and life skills needed to break the cycle of incarceration and create positive futures.

Providing hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.

The Samaritan Inn is the leading transitional shelter program in North Texas. The programs of the Inn help men, women and families experiencing homelessness transition from crisis to thriving through case management, counseling, job readiness training and literacy education.