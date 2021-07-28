Dallas Golden Games 2021

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s Dallas Golden Games are approaching and we have all the latest information to get you ready for this year’s event.
Registration is now open until September 2nd. Click here to register for the event.
About the Event
The Dallas Park and Recreation Department Senior Division Program Golden Games event is an Olympics-style fitness and leisure competition for adults who are 50-years-old or over of all ability fields.
Participants will be able to participate in 8 different sports:
- Tennis
- Golf
- Basketball
- Swimming
- Track and Field
- Pickleball
- Table Tennis
The event will take place from September 18th to September 25th.
The Opening Drive-Thru Ceremony will take place on September 16th at 10:30 a.m. in the Samuell Grand Aquatic Parking Lot located at 6200 E. Grand Ave.
Event Admissions Details
- All events require a $25 registration fee plus $3 per event
- Fees are per event per person
- Cycling will consist of the $25.00 registration fee plus $20.00 event fee which includes 5K, 10K time trial and 20K Road Race.
- Golf will consit of the $25.00 registration fee, plus $60.00 event fee which covers 18 and 36 Holes.
- Athletes must have a partner to enter doubles events.
- During registration, you must enter your partners’ name.
- Dallas Golden Games representative will not be responsible for identifying doubles partners.
- Each partner will be responsible for completing their own registration form.
Schedule of Events
|Date/Time
|Event
|Location
|9/16 – 10 a.m.
|Opening Ceremony
|Samuell Grand Aquatic Parking Lot
|9/18 – 9 a.m.
|Table Tennis
|Marcus Recreation Center
|9/19 – 9 a.m.
|Swimming
|Greenhill School
|9/21 -9 a.m.
|Basketball Free Throw (Men’s and Women’s)
|Beckley Saner Rec. Center
|9/21 – 9 a.m.
|Basketball Around the World (Men’s and Women’s)
|Beckley Saner Rec. Center
|9/22 – 9 a.m.
|Tennis
|Kiest Tennis Center
|9/22 – 9 a.m.
|Golf
|Cedar Crest Golf Course
|9/23 – 8 a.m.
|Cycling
|White Rock Lake/Winfrey Point
|9/23 – 9 a.m.
|Golf
|Cedar Crest Golf Course
|9/23 – 9 a.m.
|Pickleball (Men’s and Women’s Doubles)
|Harry Stone Rec. Center
|9/23 – 9 a.m.
|Tennis
|Kiest Tennis Center
|9/24 – 9 a.m.
|Pickleball (Mixed Doubles)
|Harry Stone Rec. Center
|9/25 – 9 a.m.
|Track and Field
|Greenhill School