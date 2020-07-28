Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers
Top Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
Google extends work-from-home policy for employees until July 2021
Video
GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
Video
Texas court says girl stays on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center, pending trial
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Find a Job
Don't Miss
Does it count or not? Mixed messages being sent to students and teachers around STAAR Test
Video
Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment
Video
Weatherford organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Tarrant County expanding COVID-19 saliva testing
Video
Texas court says girl stays on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center, pending trial
Fort Worth bar illegally opens over weekend for ‘Freedom Fest’ protest
Video
Shooting at Austin protest brings another topic to the debate – gun laws
Video