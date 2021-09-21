Want to help those in need during Hunger Action Month? Check out North Texas Food Bank

HS Football Showdown: Trinity vs. L.D. Bell
HUNGER ACTION MONTH (KDAF) — Want to get help people in need for this Hunger Action Month? Try the North Texas Food Bank.

Our photojournalist Andy Nguyen talked to food bank staff about how many people the food bank helps with its outreach.

