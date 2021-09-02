North Texas Food Bank looking to address growing problem of food insecurity

DALLAS (KDAF) — September is Hunger Action Month and local non-profits are looking to address the elevated problem of food insecurity in North Texas.

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties.

The food bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Food bank staff said in this past fiscal year, they were able to access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, surpassing their goal 92 million annual meals by 2025.

Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of North Texas Food Bank, joined our show to talk more about the nonprofit.