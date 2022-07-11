Zibby Allen stars in one of Netflix’s hit shows, “Virgin River,” which has been dubbed one of the most binged watched shows on the streaming platform.

Allen touched on the connection this series brings to not only it’s viewers but also to the characters in the show. The fictional little town of “Virgin River” is a comforting place where the characters come to rely on one another and navigate through their ups and downs to bring together this community of people.

Zibby states that although the show is comforting, it does not shy away from the drama but that is what makes the show so inviting. “It’s globally loved” she said.

The writers do not shy away from heavy topics that go on and it makes the show feel more relatable having seen these characters go through certain scenarios.

“These characters are navigating real life stuff but, like sweetly and they are not doing it perfectly” said Allen. ” I think that’s really relatable which is why maybe people like it.”

“Virgin River” returns to Netflix for it’s new season July 20.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 11, 2022.