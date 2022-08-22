YouTube Theater is ringing in its one-year anniversary by hosting KTLA and giving a tour around the arena and its club lounge.

It is not only subjected to artists and musical acts but it is also comedy friendly. People like Deon Cole who opened the YouTube building last year were followed by acts to help kick off the opening which also included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

YouTube Theater’s VP of Programming, Adolfo Romero gave the rundown on some acts coming to the theaters this year like Lil Nas X, The Doobie Brothers, Rosalía and so much more. The lineup and guests who come are on such a broad spectrum and it can range anywhere from Hip-Hop to Country.

Romero talked to us from the Club Lounge, which is open to the fans and any concertgoer. In the lounge, you can relax and enjoy some good food and drinks before the shows

To keep up with what’s going on you can head to youtubetheater.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 22, 2022.