The cast of “Grown-ish” is growing up and Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner touched on where the show has taken them over the years and how it has evolved over time.

Shahidi mentioned how when she first started the series she was not only filming but she was going to school as well because she did not think the show was going to end up where it has, with now going into it’s fifth season and securing a huge fan base.

This season you get to relive some elements from the last four seasons, the return of some characters and exploring the ups and downs of the college life. Throughout the “Grown-ish” series you can relate to and see how some of the episodes mirror real life and the cast have even mirrored the characters as they are on their own life journey stated Marcus.

“Grown-ish” season 5 is on FreeForm now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 28, 2021.