DALLAS (KDAF) — No, Wordle didn’t go anywhere but it did resume its daily word puzzle on Thursday with another five-letter word solution that will give people a reason to resume playing.

Humor was Wednesday’s Wordle solution to give players a reason to find laughter on a day celebrated with everyone’s favorite pie, pizza. Wordle 236 will have you wait until Super Bowl Sunday to resume some time eating pizza while watching the big game.

Let’s keep those win streaks alive or create new ones for players of everyone’s favorite new daily word puzzle game with some hints provided below.

Hints below

Everyone wanted a remote like the one Adam Sandler used in the movie Click for some life-saving features like the rewind button or one that could temporarily stop something. Sometimes when watching a movie, gotta hit that middle button on your remote to temporarily stop the film to take a bathroom break or grab a snack.

Wednesday’s Wordle solution is generous with three vowels and two consonants. Stop what you’re doing and press play on Wordle.