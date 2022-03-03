DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a fan of professional basketball and the word puzzle game Wordle, you might be in for a treat with this new game we found, Poeltl: NBA Player Guessing Game. It’s named after San Antonio Spurs center, Jakob Poeltl (No. 25).

Dunktown’s game Poeltl has a concept similar to Wordle, you have eight guesses to try to figure out the daily puzzle of who the current NBA player solution is.

Green in any of the columns available means you’ve matched it

Yellow in the team column indicates the mystery player at one point played for this team, but does not currently

Yellow in the position column indicates a partial match to the mystery player's position

column indicates a partial match to the mystery player’s position Yellow in any other column indicates this attribute is within 2 (inches, years, numbers) of the mystery player

And in case you get stuck you can check out a silhouette of the player for some help

A new player is picked daily so there’ll be plenty of room for guesses!

