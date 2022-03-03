DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a fan of professional basketball and the word puzzle game Wordle, you might be in for a treat with this new game we found, Poeltl: NBA Player Guessing Game. It’s named after San Antonio Spurs center, Jakob Poeltl (No. 25).
Dunktown’s game Poeltl has a concept similar to Wordle, you have eight guesses to try to figure out the daily puzzle of who the current NBA player solution is.
- Green in any of the columns available means you’ve matched it
- Yellow in the team column indicates the mystery player at one point played for this team, but does not currently
- Yellow in the position column indicates a partial match to the mystery player’s position
- Yellow in any other column indicates this attribute is within 2 (inches, years, numbers) of the mystery player
- And in case you get stuck you can check out a silhouette of the player for some help
- A new player is picked daily so there’ll be plenty of room for guesses!