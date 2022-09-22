William Stanford Davis talked about “Abbott Elementary” and he said he was so glad to be able to represent the show at the 2022 Emmys. He said it was an outstanding night and he had a great time.

He talked more about the show and said it is the best time he has ever had an actor, because of the cast, the crew, and the joy the show brings to viewers every week. William shared that he loves that his character because he cares about the kids and the school, and he wants to make it the best that it can be.

William also talked about the upcoming second season and shared that he thinks Season 2 will be just as popular and well-received as Season 1, and he even thinks that it will be better than the last.

Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary” premieres at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.