This story contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett was full of beautiful fan service for Star Wars fans, and for fans of the show Star Wars: The Clone Wars, there was a big reveal toward the end of the episode.

After Cobb Vanth refuses Din Djarin’s request for help in Boba Fett’s war against the Pyke Syndicate, a mysterious figure strolls into the town square. What ensues is a tense Western-inspired standoff.

But who was this mysterious figure? Clone Wars fans know him as none other than bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Cad Bane is a male bounty hunter that was considered one of the best bounty hunters during the time of the Clone Wars. He has worked with Darth Maul, Darth Sidious and Jabba the Hutt. Considering this formidable adversary is joining forces with the Pyke Syndicate, Boba Fett is in for a worthy battle for Tattooine.