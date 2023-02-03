DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s an activity that people do all the time and it may seem odd, but watching bad movies can be wildly entertaining.

Do you have a favorite bad movie? Well, a report from Century Link found which low-rated movies each state is googling the most.

“Take The Room, for example. Even with an IMDb rating of 3.6 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 26%, the film gained such a following that James Franco made a movie about the director in 2017. People still stream the movie on their home internet connection or pay to see the original in theaters—where they throw popcorn and yell “You’re tearing me apart, Lisa!” along with Tommy Wiseau,” the report said.

For Texas, we know how to do everything to the most extreme as 365 Days is the most-searched low-rated movie and it also just so happens to be the only movie on the list with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.

IMDB described the film, “Massimo is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura is a sales director. She does not expect that on a trip to Sicily trying to save her relationship, Massimo will kidnap her and give her 365 days to fall in love with him.”