DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday’s Wordle word puzzle will either have players giggling, getting uncomfortable or thinking about some delicious baked goods.

Wordle 228’s solution is one of many talents and holds a different meaning for people from all walks of life.

Green, yellow, and grey boxes filled Twitter alongside other trending topics like Groundhog Day, Washington NFL team announced its new name, and of course winter weather in Texas. Let us help you keep those win streaks healthy with some hints below.

Hints below

This word could be exclaimed after someone takes a bite out of a brownie or any other delicious baked good and depending on your sensitivity to the word you might be delighted to hear the compliment or cringe at its use.

Double vowels are in play along with three consonants two ever-so-popular and one smack-dad in the middle of the alphabet. Hoist up your britches and seize the day with success with Wordle 228.