DALLAS (KDAF) — West Philadelphia-born and raised, PeacockTV has released a look at its up-and-coming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series, Bel Air, which releases in February.

In a tweet, Peacock wrote, “You know the Banks family, but not like this. From executive producer Will Smith and Westbrook – #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. Let’s go home.”

The original series, which aired from the early to mid-1990s showed viewers the lives of cousin Will Smith and the Banks family. This new series aims to bring a modern look and an all-new dive into the Banks family and Will’s move from Philadelphia to Bel Air.