DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is in the air on this year’s Valentine’s Day throughout the world and certainly in the Lone Star State.

However, not everyone is coupled up on the day of love. Maybe you’re going out Monday night in search of a Valentine; if that’s the case you might get some help from the ECHL’s Allen Americans.

In the club’s Valentine’s Day edition of Ask the Americans, they were in search of some of the cheesiest pick-up lines out there. The players didn’t disappoint in their sure-fire pick-up lines. “Is your name WiFi? Cause I think we have a good connection.”