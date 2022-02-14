DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Valentine’s Day! Are you, or do you know a person who believes that people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honorable or unselfish reasons? Maybe or maybe not, regardless of that, one thing’s for sure, Monday’s Wordle has players’ hearts in a tangle due to its difficult solution.

Wordle 240 is trending all over social media as players see their win streaks end or a delay in starting a new one after failing to guess the five-letter word in six or fewer tries. Some players are even claiming that Monday’s Wordle solution is their first loss.

However, maybe there’s still time for you to solve it and not see a loss on the day of love. If you are still looking to win, look no further than some of our quick hints to get the love flowing.

Hints below

Repeat consonants find themselves at the beginning and end of Monday’s Wordle solution. Remember the rule with vowels: A, E, I, O, U and sometimes Y. There’s an N in the middle that’s followed and preceded with a vowel of some kind.

Merriam-Webster defines this word as, “A person who has negative opinions about other people and about the things people do.” Get the love of the game back with a win on Valentine’s Day, happy guessing.