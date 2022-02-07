DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day weekend is coming up and to help you get in the spirit of love, here are some apps you can enjoy with the one you love.

Lovewick

Lovewick is a couples app that helps couples “stay in love” according to the app’s founder. You input your relationship information into the app and the app helps you develop goals for your relationship, offers conversation starter cards, suggests new date ideas and even helps you remember your partner’s hobbies and interests, among other things.

NoteIt

This one isn’t just for couples, but can be a lot of wholesome fun for anyone. NoteIt allows you to write a note that appears on your partner’s phone’s home screen through a custom widget. Write cute good morning notes, send a heart or even draw beautiful masterpieces to brighten up your partner’s day. The fun is limited by your creativity.

Cobble

Cobble takes the Tinder swiping format and applies it to date ideas. Instead of swiping on eligible bachelors and bachelorettes swipe on new date ideas. Swipe right on an idea that you like and if your partner also swipes right on the same idea, it will result in a match. This makes sure that both of you guys are equally represented in the date decision-making.

Coupleness

Coupleness is a smart journal for couples who want to nourish their relationships. The app features a daily tracker where you easily share your day with your partner in three minutes. That way, you always have time to tend to your relationship, even on the most stressful days.

The app asks couples a question of the day every day to help you and your partner have fun and new conversations.