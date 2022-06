Tyler Florence talked about the new season of “The Great Food Truck Race.” He shared where he thinks the food truck business is heading and how it can be very successful . He also shared his thoughts on ghost kitchens and the many ways restaurants are trying to get creative with delivery.

Watch “The Great Goof Truck Race” at 9 p.m. on Sundays on Food Network and on Discovery+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 14, 2022.