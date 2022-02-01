DALLAS (KDAF) — Another month, another day and another Wordle has arrived — this time the word puzzle game that’s taken the world by storm is now owned by the New York Times.

Regardless of ownership, grey, yellow and green boxes filled Twitter on Tuesday morning for the first day of February as players did their best to figure out the five-letter word puzzle in six tries. Quick note, the word is not ‘times’, in case you were curious.

If you started the work week with a win or a loss it matters not, let’s get you right with some hints for Wordle 227 to continue or renew your win streak.

Hints below

These Wordle word puzzles can prove to be easy as pie or as difficult as winning a Super Bowl when Tom Brady is in the NFL (unless you’re the New York Giants). Two of the most-used consonants can be found in Tuesday’s word along with two vowels that can be found in the word, preposterous. Happy guessing.