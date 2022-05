Thomas Jane talked about his time down under in Australia and the filming of “Troppo.”

He described what and where that term “Troppo” derives from.

Jane also touched on “Vendetta” and his time on working with Mike Tyson.

“Troppo” starts streaming for free on Amazon Freevee, May 20th.

“Vendetta” will be available in select theaters, on demand and on all major digital platforms, and in Redbox kiosks May 17th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 16, 2022.