Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are best friends from Nashville who turned their friendship into a partnership and started a business and you may have heard of it, “The Home Edit.” This dynamic duo have created an easy to do, fool proof organizational and cleaning method and it has caused quite the sensation.

Once the world discovered the two and their organizational skills there was no going back, since starting their business it has grown into a full empire. They have paired up with the container store and designed their own products, there are two season of “The Home Edit” on Netflix and now they have partnered with CESAR dogfood.

Clea and Joanna are not only friend and family friendly but they are now canine friendly. The pair has helped the brand with not only exceptional organizational ideas for your pet zones but they are also spreading the message of having a pet friendly work place.

You can purchase ‘Cesar’s Canine Cuisine’ in stores and you can catch both seasons of ‘The Home Edit’ on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 27, 2022.